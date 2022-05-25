Mars Hill football won’t be alone in its move to a higher classification.
Two more of the Panthers’ major team sports are joining football with a success-fueled boost.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association’s new spring alignments, released Tuesday and due to take effect in 2023, includes a jump for both Mars Hill softball and soccer.
Baseball, due to a “lack” of success with a measly two state semifinal appearances the last two years, will stay in Class 2A.
However, matching football, softball will jump to Class 3A.
Soccer, which was competing in the combined 1A-3A classification the last two years, is headed to Class 4A.
Mars Hill girls golf, after winning two straight 1A-3A championships, takes the leap to the 4A-5A division next year, too.
The moves are due to the AHSAA’s competitive balance rule, which pushes highly successful private school programs to bigger classes.
Mars Hill football, with a 2A state championship and a semifinal appearance in the last two seasons, will be in Class 3A this fall.
Mars Hill baseball, boys and girls basketball, and volleyball remain in Class 2A.
In perhaps a bit of good news for the Panthers, Decatur Heritage — which vanquished Mars Hill from this year’s playoffs — goes to 3A. Had the Panthers made the title series, they would have gone to 3A.
The AHSAA’s competitive balance rule uses a point system where teams receive points for reaching certain levels of the playoffs. Those teams who exceed a certain number of points over a two-year period move up in class, regardless of the school’s size.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.