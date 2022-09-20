AUBURN — Auburn coach Bryan Harsin's weekly news conference ahead of the SEC opener covered his quarterback dilemma, more scrutiny regarding his under-usage of the run game, his team's mental focus and (sort of) his job security.
To every topic, he brought plenty of snark.
It included quarterback where, three weeks into the season, the Tigers (2-1) still don't know who their real quarterback is.
T.J. Finley started the first three games, but he was benched in the second half of Auburn's 41-12 loss to Penn State last weekend. Oregon transfer Robby Ashford replaced him, and even third-string option Zach Calzada warmed up on the sideline with his helmet on. After the game, coach Bryan Harsin said he needed to reevaluate everything, including his two-quarterback system.
"We'll see. Like I said, we'll let guys compete this week," Harsin said when asked who will start against Missouri (2-1) in the SEC opener at 11 a.m. Saturday. "It's Monday. We haven't decided what we're going to do. Through the week of practice it'll be decided. We'll let guys compete, and we'll put the best guys out there on Saturday to go play."
Asked for more clarification on whether he has a starting quarterback decided, he said, "For clarification, what I just told you is what I'm saying."
Finley and Ashford are both healthy, Harsin said. Finley was seen holding his shoulder during the Penn State game after an awkward landing late in the first half.
What about Calzada? The biggest surprise of the season so far has been his lack of involvement after starting 10 games for Texas A&M last year and leading the 8-4 Aggies to an upset of Alabama. Calzada suffered his own shoulder injury against Auburn, and, after he transferred to the Tigers, he missed time during spring practice because of his recovery process.
Harsin reiterated that Calzada is also fully healthy.
"He's competing like everybody else," Harsin said. "Those guys, every single week, those guys get opportunities. We try to play the best players. That's what happens from Sunday through Friday."
His most persnickety moment, however, came when pressed again about whether he plans to run the ball more frequently against Missouri.
Against Penn State, the Tigers called 20 designed run plays on 74 offensive snaps. Most notably, preseason first-team All-SEC running back Tank Bigsby only had nine carries for 29 yards.
"We want to run the football, but every game is different. You guys don't sit in the meetings and all that," Harsin said. "And look at the game plan and what (opponents) are trying to do, too. There's really very little understanding of what their defense was trying to get done as well. That dictates the game."
Faced with other tough questions — pretty standard procedure when a team is playing poorly — and even one about silver linings, Harsin kept returning to the theme of media not sitting in meetings.
"Again, you guys get to see a very small portion of what we do," he said. "You get to see the game. Which is the most important thing, right? At the end of the week, that's the test. You guys get to watch the test. All the prep and all the things that we've been doing, I think there's some really good things that we've done."
