THARPTOWN — Days after celebrating his 25th birthday, Jacob Hamilton has something else to celebrate.
Tharptown defeated Shoals Christian 28-14 on Friday to give the first-year coach a win in his head-coaching debut.
“It feels so great to get that first one out of the way,” a visibly excited Hamilton said after the game. “We made a lot of mistakes, but we played hard. We definitely have some things to work on."
Mistakes plagued both teams early.
Lee Swindall caught a Tharptown fumble in the air and returned it 52 yards for a score to give the Flame a 7-0 lead.
Later in the first quarter, a series of errant shotgun snaps and a penalty led to Shoals Christian facing fourth-and-42 from the 3-yard line. After a short punt, Dawson Higgins scored on a 20-yard run. The two-point play failed, and the Flame still led 7-6.
Higgins led all rushers with 99 yards on 17 carries. He also completed three passes for 50 yards in part-time quarterback duty.
“He’s a great athlete and a great kid,” Hamilton said of Higgins. “He is a leader and a captain. The whole team believes in him, and I believe in him.”
On the Flame’s next possession, a high punt snap resulted in Joel Perez 30-yard return for a touchdown to give the Wildcats a 12-7 lead late in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Hunter Reynolds completed a 33-yard pass to Malachi Minor to help set up his own 13-yard touchdown run. Higgins scored on the two-point play to extend the lead to 20-7.
Shoals Christian opened the second half with a 46-yard Swindall kickoff return to the Wildcats’ 30. A few plays later, Logan Thornton scored on a 9-yard run to make the score 20-14.
Despite correcting the snapping issue that plagued them in the first half, that proved to be the Flame’s final score.
Tharptown scored its final points late in the third quarter when Jeremy Vasquez recovered a fumble — not due to a snap — and ran it 25 yards for a touchdown. Reynolds threw a two-point conversion pass to Vasquez to round out the scoring at 28-20.
DJ Shanes led the Flame in rushing with 89 yards on seven attempts.
Despite the loss, Shoals Christian head coach Nicholas Simmons felt good about his team’s effort.
“Both teams fought hard,” he said. “There were a lot of first-game mistakes, and we need to correct those mistakes. I saw a lot of positives tonight though. I’m proud of how our team kept battling. It’s easy to fold when you get down, but these guys didn’t do that. They didn’t quit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.