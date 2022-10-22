GREENHILL — After losing two straight region games, Rogers desperately needed a win to secure a spot in the playoffs.
Quarterback Brock Killen accounted for three touchdowns to lead the Pirates to a 49-28 win over West Limestone and make a second consecutive playoff appearance likely.
“This was a must-win game for us, and we won it," Rogers head coach Daniel Garrett said. "We’ve had a couple of rough games, and it was good to get out here and get a win when we needed it.”
Rogers (6-3, 4-3) now sits in a three-way tie with Brooks and Central for third place in Class 4A, Region 7. The teams that make the playoffs will be decided by tiebreakers. According to Garrett, there is no scenario in which the Pirates will be the team left out.
West Limestone (5-5, 2-5) looked like it might sink the Pirates’ playoff chances early in the game.
The Wildcats took a 7-0 lead on the opening possession on the 7-yard touchdown run of quarterback Colin Patterson.
Rogers answered with a 65-yard drive. Killen’s 1-yard score tied it at 7-7.
Patterson threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Haven Helms to take a 14-7 first-quarter lead.
Patterson was 22-of-31 passing for 245 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. On the ground, he added 123 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.
Helms was his favorite target with 12 catches for 105 yards.
Late in the first quarter, the Pirates were finally able to force a West Limestone punt. The Pirates blocked it, and Brodie Gilley scooped and scored from about 5 yards out. The Pirates still trailed 14-13 after a missed extra-point.
In the second quarter, Brock Hanback and Hayden Holden scored on runs of 9 and 2 yards, respectively, and the Pirates went into the locker room with a 27-14 lead.
“We played hard,” Garrett said. “Our offense played really well. Defensively, we were able to force some turnovers. That blocked punt was huge for us.”
West Limestone actually outgained Rogers 455-383. The Wildcats, however, turned the ball over five times. Rogers had one turnover.
On the second play of the second half, Killen threw a 56-yard bomb to Lincoln Peoples for a score. After a two-point pass to Darby Clemmons, the score was 35-14.
On its next possession, Rogers drove 98 yards in five plays. A 30-yard touchdown pass from Killen to Holden made the score 41-14, and it looked like the rout was on.
West Limestone answered with a 75-yard drive. Patterson’s 8-yard pass to Trey McWilliams made the score 41-20.
The Wildcats then made things interesting by recovering an onside kick and scoring on a 17-yard Patterson run to make the score 41-28 with 9:50 to play, but those were the Wildcats’ final points.
Hanback scored the final touchdown on a 12-yard run. Killen’s two-point run rounded out the scoring at 49-28.
Hanback finished with 107 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 16 carries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.