DECATUR — Raymond “Ray” Cox Johnson, 94, of Decatur, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will follow at 2:00 PM in the chapel of the funeral home with Pastor George Sawyer officiating. Mr. Johnson will be laid to rest in Decatur City Cemetery. The family requests that mask be worn.
Ray is survived by his wife of 69 years, Effie; sister, Esta Lee Pirkle; children, Judy Melillo (James), Bryan Johnson and Michele Borden (Daris); grandchildren, Jennifer Hunt, Jason Metz, Ashley Tamblyn, Shawn Kaszmetskie, Becky Childers, Jeremiah Johnson, Joshua Johnson, Mackenzie Borden and Nicholas Borden; eight great-grandchildren and three great- great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Nolen Johnson; mother, Ellen Johnson; brothers, H. Joe Johnson and William Juan Johnson and daughter, Cheryl Kaszmetskie.
Ray, known as R.C. growing up, was raised in Lauderdale County farming with his parents and siblings. As a young man, he moved to Cleveland, OH and worked for General Motors for 33 years. He then retired to Decatur, AL and worked at Martin’s Clothing Store for another 10 years. Ray was the original “MacGyver”. He could fix anything. He loved working on cars and loved vintage cars and trucks. He loved his wife and family and enjoyed spending time with them. He was a Christian man and loved gospel music - especially the Gaithers.
Pallbearers will be Joshua and Jeremiah Johnson, Shawn Kaszmetskie, Jason Metz, Nicholas Borden and Barry Childers.
Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 240 Johnston St SE, Decatur, AL 35601, or Kingdom Builders of Calvary.
