Jada Williams and her family moved from a Kansas City suburb to San Diego all for three simple words: name, image, likeness.
Having already shaken up collegiate athletics, name, image and likeness — or NIL — promises to do much the same to high school athletics.
So far, however, only 19 states allow high school athletes to make money from their own name, image and likeness rights. California is one of them, and Williams went west to take part in the new gold rush. A talented basketball point guard, she already rakes in six figures a year from six major endorsement deals as a senior at La Jolla Country Day School and has signed to play at the University of Arizona.
Alabama is among the other 31 states that do not currently allow high school players to reap the rewards of their NIL without forfeiting their eligibility to play.
For the Alabama High School Athletic Association, it all comes down to rules protecting the sanctity of amateur sports, and the AHSAA defines an amateur as “one who does not use his/her knowledge of athletics or athletic skill for gain.”
But it is difficult to believe this status quo is sustainable. Just as states had to fall in line once the first college NIL domino dropped, they’ll have to do so with high school NIL, or risk the families of talented athletes leaving for a state that, like California, does allow high school athletes to profit from NIL rights.
For now, Alabama has a bit of a buffer: None of the states surrounding Alabama allow high school athletes to benefit from NIL, either. The nearest state that does is Louisiana. But some families have already demonstrated a willingness to pack up and move across the country when potentially tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars are at stake.
Either the AHSAA organization or the Alabama Legislature is going to have to come to grips with the new reality, just as college athletics did, that people, even teenagers, own their own name, image and likeness.
The irony is that for the stated purpose of protecting athletic amateurism, governing bodies like the AHSAA have made high school sports unique among extracurricular activities. For example, a student who plays in a band and books paying gigs doesn’t forfeit the right to participate in marching or concert band. A student who acts for money making local commercials doesn’t forfeit the right to be part of their senior class play. A student who codes and sells computer apps doesn’t forfeit the right to be part of a school robotics team.
Yet students who makes money from their athletic prowess forfeit the right to play high school sports. The governing bodies of high school sports have failed to keep up with all of the ways teens can make money and even get a jump-start on their careers in the 21st century.
Unfortunately, NIL is fraught with hazards, especially if handled ineptly. What should be an individual right to benefit from one’s own talents can become a legal, but still suspect, inducement to play for a specific school. Boosters of college programs now compete for athletes by trying to outdo each other with the best NIL collectives. A strong case could be made that colleges should have to distance themselves from NIL deals — it’s a right of the student-athlete to be exploited by the student-athlete alone.
We don’t want public high schools competing for student-athletes like that. But it seems highly unlikely states can much longer forbid students from profiting from NIL on their own.
Alabama is more likely to get high school NIL right if it gets out ahead of the issue while it still can, rather than playing catch-up — as usual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.