Changes are coming next fall for high school football thanks to reclassification.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association released its new alignments for all seven classifications today.
Just two area schools are changing classifications. East Lawrence moves up from 3A to 4A. Lindsay Lane, which is fielding a varsity football team for the first time this fall, is moving up from 1A to 2A.
Just about every area school is seeing changes in its region. In 6A, Decatur, Hartselle, Athens, Muscle Shoals, Cullman and Columbia are moving from Region 8 to Region 7 to form a six-team region.
Austin remains in 7A with Bob Jones, James Clemens, Sparkman, Florence, Grissom, Huntsville and Albertville.
Class 5A, Region 8 remains the home for Brewer, Ardmore, East Limestone, Lawrence County and Russellville. New to the region are Fairview and West Point.
Priceville was expected to move up to 5A, but the Bulldogs are staying in 4A. They will be in a new Region 8 with DAR, Madison County, New Hope, North Jackson, Randolph, Saint John Paul II and Westminster Christian.
The new 4A, Region 7 has West Morgan, East Lawrence, West Limestone along with Brooks, Central, Deshler, Rogers and Wilson.
In 3A, Danville is competing in Region 7 with Madison Academy, Asbury, Brindlee Mountain, J.B. Pennington, Susan Moore and Vinemont. Elkmont and Clements are in Region 8 with Mars Hill, Colbert County, Colbert Heights, Lauderdale County and Phil Campbell.
Lindsay Lane is the newest member of 2A, Region 8 along with Falkville, Hatton, Tanner, Lexington, Red Bay, Sheffield and Tharptown.
In 1A, Decatur Heritage shifts east to Region 7 and will have some long trips. The Eagles’ new region rivals are Appalachian, Cedar Bluff, Coosa Christian, Gaylesville, Valley Head and Woodville.
R.A. Hubbard is listed as playing in 1A, Region 8. The status of the football program is unsettled because the school may be closed. The other schools in Region 8 are Addison, Cherokee, Hackleburg, Meek, Phillips, Shoals Christian, Vina and Waterloo.
The reclassification announced today by the Alabama High School Athletic Association is for fall sports. The reclassification for winter and spring sports will come at the conclusion of those seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.