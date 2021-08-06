FLORENCE — An area in and around the Windsor Heights neighborhood will experience a water outage for at least three hours today.
The Florence Gas & Water Department announced that the 1600 and 1700 blocks of Chisholm Road, Malone Circle and all of Windsor Heights will be without water from 9 a.m. until noon.
The water outage is due to the replacement of a leaking water hydrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.