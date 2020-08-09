Tuscumbia — Robert Agee, 88, of Tuscumbia, AL, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. Robert was a member of First Baptist Church of Cherokee. He was retired from Ford Motor Company and Saginaw, as well as served his country in the Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Elma Agee; brother, Ed Agee; sisters, Eileen Thompson and Mildred Thomason.
Robert is survived by his wife of 41 years, Carolyn Agee; daughters, Sharon Ann Agee, Lynn Bowers Vandiver (Daniel), and Sharon Bowers Hopson (Michael); brother, Roy Agee; grandchildren, Tyler Henson, Courtney Vandiver, and Jay Vandiver (Anna); and great grandchild, Jordan Henson; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the building fund at Victory Baptist Church in Muscle Shoals.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com.
