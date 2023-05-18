DECATUR — Robert “Buddy” Macklin Harper, Jr., 79, of Decatur, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on May 9, 2023, due to complications from stroke. He was born on July 21, 1943, in Decatur, Alabama and graduated from Tanner High School in 1961. After he finished high school, he went on to work at Monsanto for thirty-four years—first in production and then in the Chemistry Lab after he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Athens State. During his tenure at Monsanto, he served as a volunteer firefighter, even traveling to College Station, Texas to gain further industrial fire brigade training at Texas A&M’s renowned Braxton Fire Training Field.

