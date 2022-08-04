DANVILLE — Funeral services for Roy Wilbern Byrd, age 80, of Danville, will be Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Skylar Linderman officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 11:00 AM prior to service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mr. Byrd, who died Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at his residence, was born July 21, 1940, in Morgan County to Lee Stover Byrd and Maggie Beatrice Black Byrd. Known as PaPaw to his grands and great-grands, he deeply loved his family and lifelong friends. He had a passion for gardening and working in his shop. He was known for building and restoring antique cars. In his lifetime, he designed and built eight homes. If Roy couldn’t fix it, nobody could.
A U.S. Army veteran, he is survived by his daughter, Amy Graves (JD) of Louisiana; two sons, Terry M. Buckelew (Vicky) of Canyon, TX and Todd M. Buckelew (Vicki) of Danville; stepdaughter, Heather Baker (Ronald) of Hartselle; eight grandchildren, Peyton Jordan (Caleb) of Hazel Green, Miles Buckelew (Kristina), Jacob Buckelew, Ellie Buckelew, Allie Buckelew, all of Danville, Isaac Baxter of Okinawa, Japan (US Air Force), and Justyn Baxter and Hannah Baxter, both of Hartselle; and two great-grandchildren, Evie Jordan and Deacon Jordan, both of Hazel Green.
