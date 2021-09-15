DECATUR — Funeral service for Sam Pepper, 13, was Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Scott Justice officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial was in Bellview Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was Monday, September 13, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Sam Pepper died on Friday, September 10, 2021 in a motor vehicle accident. He was born October 30, 2007, in Limestone County to Christopher Wayne Pepper and Latasha Bryant Pepper. He was a student at West Morgan. Preceding him in death were his grandmother, Sue Parker and an aunt, Suzanne Pepper.
Joining him in death was his brother, A.J. Pepper.
Survivors include his parents, Christopher Wayne and Latasha Bryant Pepper; brother, Lucas Pepper; grandparents, Tammy Hulsey and Danny and Helen Falk; great-grandparents, Ted and Joyce Wilhite; aunts and uncles, Matt and Kody Bryant, Chad Bryant, Jackie Bryant, April Falk, Marty Crowden, June Falk, George and Lydia Falk, Amanda and Timmy Nawlin, Danielle Hopper and Justin Jamerson; aunts, Ashley, Crystal and Christy; a host of cousins, great-aunts and great-uncles.
