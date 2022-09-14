FALKVILLE — Funeral service for Sandra Howell Hardin, 65, will be Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 1:00 PM at New Life Church with Brother Phillip Hardin and Dr. Milan Dekich officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Her body will lie in state for two hours prior to the service. Burial will be in Jones Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at New Life Church.
Mrs. Hardin passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. She was born January 26, 1957, in Morgan County, to Johnnie Holland Howell and Nagatha Louise Rackley Howell. Mrs. Hardin was a homemaker for her family and a member of the New Life Church. Family and friends who knew her well made statements such as “She had the Biggest Heart” and “She was the Paula Dean of our family.” She was always helping others and there for her family. She will be missed and always remembered as the sweet, kind lady, who cared about everyone she met.
She has gone on to meet her parents and her stepfather, Van L. Morgan, who preceded her in death.
She lovingly leaves behind her husband, Rickey Hardin; her sons, John Wesley Hardin (Jessica) and James Andrew Hardin (Ericka); her brother, Johnnie Howell (Lugie); sister-in-law, Sarah Holmes (Bennie); three grandchildren, Lux Wesley Hardin, Audrey Grace Hardin and Vivian Gabrieal Hardin and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Chris Howell, Clayton Howell, Tracy Holmes, Matt Roberts, Al Nixon and Tony Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.