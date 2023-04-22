ATHENS — Luke Murrell pitched Athens Bible into the second round of the Class 1A state playoffs on Saturday.
The eighth-grader tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings in the Trojans' 4-1 win over Hubbertville in Game 3 of the series.
The teams split Friday’s series-opening doubleheader, with Hubbertville winning the first game 13-11 in nine innings and Athens Bible winning the second game 14-1. The Trojans will host Appalachian next, with the series scheduled to begin on Thursday.
Murrell struck out 12 on Saturday and walked one before being pulled due to his pitch count.
Walker Brand doubled and drove in a pair of runs for Athens Bible.
• Ardmore 10, John Carroll 4: Seth Frame reached base twice and drove in a pair of runs to help Ardmore advance to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Ardmore clinched the series after splitting Friday’s doubleheader. The Tigers won the opening game 10-8 before falling 6-5 in the finale.
Keaton Johns had three hits for Ardmore, which will face the winner of the series between Sardis and Hayden next week.
• Etowah 10, West Morgan 0: West Morgan’s season came to an end in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs on Friday.
The Rebels dropped the opening game of the series 4-0 before falling in a rain-delayed finale. Aiden Kirby and Matthew Jones had one hit each for the Rebels.
• J.B. Pennington 8, Danville 1: Kade Taylor, Noah Dry and Preston Byrd had one hit each as Danville’s season came to an end with a loss on Friday.
J.B. Pennington opened the series with an 11-1 win and held on through a rain delay to win the finale.
Connor Timmerman allowed three hits and the run in five innings Pennington.
