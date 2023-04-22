Abby Tucker and Cori Campbell combined to drive in six runs to lead the Athens softball team to a 16-0 win over Bibb County on Saturday.
Morgan Stiles went 3-for-3 with two doubles and Haley Waggoner had two RBIs.
• Athens 4, Saraland 1: Mya Clark homered and threw a six-inning no-hitter for Athens. She struck out six.
• Austin 7, John Carroll 6: Claire Wright homered and had two RBIs for Austin, while Zyan Moore also drove in two runs.
• Austin 6, Hazel Green 5: Lyndi Perkins led Austin with a pair of hits and two RBIs.
• Helena 6, Hartselle 5: Blayne Godfrey and Katie Norgard both homered and had two RBIs for Hartselle.
• Hartselle 9, Orange Beach 5: Blayne Godfrey homered and drove in fie runs for the Tigers. Brooklyn Stiles added three hits.
• Hoover 7, Hartselle 4: Katie Norgard led Hartselle with two RBIs.
• Priceville 12, Susan Moore 0: Kelsey Green tossed a four-inning four-hitter with six strikeouts for Priceville, while Kirsten Segars had three RBIs.
• Priceville 4, New Hope 3: Kelsey Green doubled in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning for the Bulldogs.
• West Limestone 7, Brewer 2: Addie Wallace homered for the Wildcats. Breia Rusk had a pair of hits for the Patriots.
•West Limestone 13, J.B. Pennington 0: Lilly Bethune had three hits and three RBIs for West Limestone, while Lilee Legg also drove in three runs.
• West Limestone 10, Priceville 9: Lilly Bethune went 3-for-3 with four RBIs for West Limestone. Katee King homered and drove in three runs for Priceville.
• West Limestone 1, Cullman 0: Katie Lyn Kyle tossed a five-inning three-hitter for the Wildcats. Bella Birdsong drove in the run.
• Brewer 2, Belgreen 1: Breia Rusk hit a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning for Brewer. Gracie Lawrence pitched a six-hitter.
• Cullman 2, Brewer 1: Bronwyn Borden had the RBI for Brewer.
• Elmore County 11, West Morgan 1: Karly Terry doubled to account for West Morgan’s only hit in a tournament game in Hoover.
• West Morgan 6, John Carroll 6: Kylei Russell had two RBIs for West Morgan.
• Lawrence County 4, Hazel Green 3: Ava Templeton tripled and drove in two runs to lead Lawrence County, while Bella Cross added two hits and tossed five innings.
• Curry 8, Lawrence County 7: McKenzie Hyche had two doubles and three RBIs for Lawrence County. AB McKay homered.
• Faith Academy 4, Hatton 1: Brianna Oliver had two hits for the Hornets and pitched six innings with seven strikeouts.
• Deshler 3, Danville 2: Hannah Tillman doubled and drove in one run for Danville.
• Mars Hill 21, Athens Bible 10: Addyson Butler led Athens Bible with three hits and three RBIs. Bailey Davis added three hits.
• Athens Bible 18, Tanner 3: Cana Vining finished 4-for-4 with a triple, two doubles and four RBIs for Athens Bible.
Destiny Burns added three hits, including a homer, and three RBIs for the Trojans, while Bailey Davis had four RBIs and Peyton Rogers three.
Amaya Beddingfield had two hits and two RBIs for Tanner.
• Mars Hill 11, Athens Bible 7: Vining had four hits and a pair of RBIs for Athens Bible.
