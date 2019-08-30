FLORENCE — Florence High School officials and police are investigating a shooting threat found written on a boy's bathroom wall this morning.
Superintendent Jimmy Shaw said the threat on the wall of a bathroom between the Florence Freshman Center and high school buildings said there would be a shooting at 10:45 a.m.
Extra police have been present at the school throughout the morning, along with a heightened administrative watch.
"We notified faculty and staff immediately after it was reported," Shaw said. "Right now, we're just keeping a close watch."
The school is not on lockdown, but Shaw said security has been increased campus wide.
