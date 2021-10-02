SHEFFIELD — Sheffield police Sgt. Nick Risner died at 9:52 a.m. in Huntsville Hospital from the gunshot sustained during Friday's shooting incident behind the old South Gate Mall in Muscle Shoals, according to Police Chief Ricky Terry.
Risner was Sheffield's K-9 officer and had been on the force for more than 8 years.
"To lose an officer in the line of duty is a tragedy and there are just not enough words to express how saddened we are," Terry said. "Sgt. Risner died a hero, and his legacy and memory will be with the Sheffield Police Department and the Sheffield community forever."
Terry said that Risner is saving lives at this very moment because he's an organ donor.
"Please pray for peace and understanding for the Risner family, Sheffield Police Department and the City of Sheffield. Our hearts are so broken," Sheffield City Councilwoman Randa Hovater posted on her Facebook page.
Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said that given how close the communities of Tuscumbia, Muscle Shoals and Sheffield are that all law enforcement agencies share in the grief of losing a police officer.
"Its's an incredibly sad say for law enforcement," Logan said. "Sgt. Risner was genuinely one of the good guys, and he died saving other people's lives."
