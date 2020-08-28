COURTLAND — Shelby Jean Winchester, 74, died August 25, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens. Shelby was the wife of James Richard “Ricky” Winchester.
