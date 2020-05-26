SOMERVILLE — Shirley Day, 80, died May 25, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Peck Funeral Home.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Keller Hospital head: 'COVID-19 crisis is far from over"
- Arrest nets drugs, cash, counterfeit bills
- Marshall: Nursing home residents can't take stimulus checks
- Wayne Farms employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Ivey Vetoes Elected School Board Bill for Muscle Shoals
- Parole denied for man convicted in local drug case
- Shoals Woman of the Year nominations open until May 29
- Work shirt became Tuscumbia sailor's family legacy
- Traffic enforcement to increase for weekend
- Graduation ceremonies draw thousands despite pandemic fears
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Facts make strong case for reopening (13)
- Dems have conundrum with nuzzling Joe (10)
- US can learn from South Korea (9)
- Our leadership has failed us this time (8)
- Removing Capt. Crozier was right decision (4)
- You Said It (2)
- You Said It (2)
- Shoals COVID-19 cases rise sharply (2)
- Don’t wag the dog: The US does not need war (2)
- Add tax to pay for COVID-19 testing (2)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.