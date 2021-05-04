Shoals area schools are dismissing early today due to the threat of strong thunderstorms this afternoon.
Kilby Laboratory School on the University of North Alabama campus will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.
Florence City Schools will also dismiss their students with a staggered schedule.
These schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.:
• W.C. Handy
• Harlan Elementary
• Forest Hills Elementary
• Weeden Elementary
• Hibbett Intermediate
Florence Middle School, Florence Freshman Center and Florence High School will dismiss at 12:15 p.m.
Mars Hill Bible School, Sheffield city, Tuscumbia city, Muscle Shoals city, Covenant Christian School, Shoals Christian School, Colbert County schools and Lauderdale County schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. today.
Weather officials say a second band of heavy storms could move through the Shoals as early as 3 p.m. today.
Buses will run and all after-school activities are cancelled.
