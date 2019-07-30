TUSCUMBIA — The city's first responders were out in force Monday at Spring Park with the mission of educating the public during the first-ever "Sizzle and Serve" event.
The evening provided free barbecue dinners and educational information on topics affecting school children, such a drug awareness, fingerprinting and how to avoid potentially dangerous situations.
Police, firefighters, AirEvac personnel and EMTs were on hand to talk to children and their families. There were also games and family-friendly activities.
The free event, organized by the Colbert County Children's Policy Council, gave local families the opportunity to ask questions of first responders, and gain a better understanding of available services.
Policy Council Coordinator Lee Cox called the event, "a great way to learn about some of the area's most valuable resources."
