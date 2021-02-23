Snow.jpg
Snow still lingered in some of the rural areas like the Rose Trail near Cherokee in Colbert County. [COURTESY PHOTO]

There will be a two-hour delay this morning for students in Cherokee who ride the special needs bus to Leighton Elementary School and students in Colbert County who ride Mrs. Sparks and Mrs. Watson’s buses.

Some roads were determined last night to still be icy and in need of more time to thaw.

All other Colbert County schools students will report at the regular time.

