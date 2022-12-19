By Chelsea Retherford
Ally Collins doesn’t dream about the spotlight or sold-out concerts. Instead, she hopes to one day see her name in “tiny print” accrediting her contribution to a hit album.
“I can sing, but I love songwriting more,” Collins said. “I want to run a sound board in a recording studio and be the main character in the background, if that makes sense. I want credit for putting great sounds together, but I don’t want to be front-and-center.”
The 22-year-old songwriter discovered her talent in the fourth grade. What started out as writing short stories and then poetry grew into a passion for penning lyrics.
She remembers riding in the car with her mother when she was about 12 years old, and she began noticing a major shift in country music.
“This was in 2010, and country music was switching more to a poppy, more hip-hop sound. I remember it was really jarring to people that this was happening,” she said. “Songs would come on the radio, and I would think, ‘I can do better than that.’ We’d go home, I’d look up the lyrics and rewrite country songs.”
While the young artist said she started out writing with a focus on country music, she said she doesn’t feel her work fits into one specific genre.
“I also feel like it’s become so second-nature to me. I feel like I’m writing every day, and it’s something that’s become so ingrained in my life,” Collins said. “Inspiration comes from everyday situations. It can come from everywhere.”
In over a decade of jotting down lyrics, forming new songs in her head from those daily inspirations, and from her experiences in co-writing with other artists and attending songwriting workshops, Collins said she’s probably written more than 100 songs.
“I write songs in my head all the time,” she said. “They’re not all good and they’re not all finished.”
Collins, a sound engineering student at the University of North Alabama, found validation in her passion after taking a songwriting class with John Paul White.
White, one-half of the Grammy-winning duo Civil Wars, and current co-owner of Single Lock Records in Florence, challenged his UNA students to complete a song from a lyric he had written.
At the end of the semester, Collins said White paid her the compliment of a lifetime when he called her “overqualified” for the class.
While she’s confident in composing lyrics on the fly — having spent a five-hour writing session with a friend in which she churned out three complete songs — Collins admits she struggles some with constructing melodies for most of her songs.
She said most songwriters who have partnered with her in the past already had a melody formed for their song. Sometimes, they might have a chorus or bits of a verse, and it was Collins’ job to fill in the blanks.
When she doesn’t have a songwriting partner to fill in the melodic structure of the song, she uses computer software to create musical lines on an array of instruments from piano to guitar.
Collins got her first guitar on Christmas in 2018.
“It was a Yamaha, and it was huge,” she said. “I have a smaller frame. I thought I could use it to learn, but because the body was so big, I was just really disheartened and gave up on learning the guitar.”
Collins’ father came to the rescue and bought her a used electric guitar from The Guitar Center, but she still faced the dilemma of not having an amp.
“I decided I was going to save up and get a good acoustic guitar,” she said. “Life happened, and being a college student, saving up for a guitar just wasn’t my biggest priority.”
On Dec. 6, the Muscle Shoals Songwriters Foundation partnered with Counts Brothers Music to gift Collins a brand-new Martin acoustic guitar.
Lillian Glanton, founder of the foundation and the annual Muscle Shoals Songwriters Festival, said the guitar was purchased with funds leftover from ticket sales for the 2022 festival.
“We were deciding what to do with the little money that was leftover and decided it would be a great way to give back,” Glanton said. “Ally was the best candidate. She is an extremely talented singer-songwriter, and we felt like she needed a new tool to carry her on the journey.”
Collins said she was overwhelmed by the gesture.
“When Lillian came into the room and had a physical gift, I was so confused,” Collins said. “I’d forgotten about even saving up for the guitar, and for her to give me one — I was so overwhelmed by the whole thing. She gave me something I had been trying for so long to get. I’m really grateful.”
Collins and Glanton met in Glanton’s freshman year at UNA while the two were attending Freshmen Forum, a seminar held to introduce new students to campus.
Collins remembers being impressed by Glanton from that first meeting after learning Glanton had won the Shoals Big Idea contest for her idea for a songwriting studio that rented out private space to writers.
Over the next couple of years, and some hiccups due to the COVID pandemic, that idea would eventually lead to the annual festival and workshop for songwriters.
“It’s so cool that this person a year younger than me is owning her own business, she has her own board, and is meeting all these famous people,” Collins said, adding that she attended the songwriters festival in 2021.
“It was so much fun,” she said. “It’s a cool way to network with people. [Lillian] had famous songwriters there for us to ask questions and talk about what we can expect working in the industry.”
Collins said she was happy to see the way the festival is helping to pave the way for songwriters like her trying to find their footing. She added that the guitar was the cherry on top.
“It feels great knowing she believes in me this much to give me an instrument,” Collins said. “I can’t really put into words what it means, but I’m really grateful for it.”
Chelsea.retherford@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5736.
