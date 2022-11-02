“Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” — Lord Acton, British historian, parliamentarian and philosopher, 1887
Conservatives used to fondly quote Acton’s timeless warning. Not so much lately. With power shifting their way in a majority of states, they are too busy proving his point.
In Florida, at least four current controversies radiate gross abuses of power by Gov. Ron DeSantis. During a trade of insults last week in their one televised debate, challenger Charlie Crist put it succinctly: “He thinks he knows better than anybody.”
DeSantis has abused his power by suspending Hillsborough County’s twice-elected Democratic state attorney, Andrew Warren, who broke no laws; flying migrants at public expense from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard; bullying the Legislature into erasing two Democratic congressional districts, one of which had more than 116,000 Black residents in Leon and Gadsden counties; and staging police raids to arrest nearly 20 people on charges of illegal voting in a media event clearly aimed at Black voter suppression.
The last example concerns 17 people, nearly all Black, simultaneously arrested and handcuffed in early morning raids — mostly in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties — with the Office of Statewide Prosecution (OSP) charging them with registering and voting illegally. Police bodycam video obtained by the Tampa Bay Times showed utterly confused people who were told they could vote despite felony records. In some episodes, police appeared sympathetic.
Their treatment contrasted sharply with the respectful handling of residents of The Villages, a nearly all-white, heavily Republican constituency in Central Florida, who were charged on a tipster’s information with knowingly voting twice in 2020. The local prosecutor granted deferred prosecution agreements involving community service and a civics class, after which charges were to be dropped.
DeSantis sent the recent cases to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and to the office of Statewide Prosecutor Nick Cox, an employee of Attorney General Ashley Moody, who is also running for reelection. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Milton Hirsch ruled that Cox had no authority to charge Robert Lee Wood of Opa Locka, who had been issued a voter information card but had not had his voting rights restored.
The OSP’s jurisdiction is constitutionally limited to crimes occurring in two or more judicial circuits in a “related transaction.” Wood registered only in Miami-Dade. Cox claimed multi-circuit jurisdiction because Wood’s registration had been sent to Tallahassee to be checked out.
Hirsch rightly saw that as a stretch, and cited a passage from Shakespeare: “His arms spread wider than a dragon’s wings.” It was a timely and much-needed rebuke to the abuse of power in Tallahassee.
Wood’s pro bono attorney, Larry Davis of Hollywood, won the first of what ought to be similar rulings in the cases before other judges. Davis said Wood was arrested at 6 a.m., “pulled out in his underwear.”
The dragon of abusive power is not easily tamed. The state should have simply referred the Wood case to Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. Instead, it is appealing Hirsch’s dismissal order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.