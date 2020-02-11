At Barnett and Brown, we pride ourselves on carrying an extensive high-quality selection of home furnishings and a reputation for customer service that makes our customers feel like their shopping with family. Since we opened our doors, excellent customer service has been a benchmark in how we measure our customer’s happiness. With fair, honest pricing and personal attention from initial browsing to financing to home delivery, our customers will tell you why Barnett and Brown is their number one choice for furniture buying in The Shoals.
Our staff understands that with many furniture stores, promises of upfront discounts aren’t always what they seem. Not at Barnett and Brown. We work to offer the fairest prices upfront so you can focus on making the best selection for your home. And our staff is ready to help you envision and execute your dream with the perfect furnishings for your space. Not sure what you want to put where? Our staff is skilled at putting rooms together that will surprise and delight you.
When it comes to quality home furnishings, Barnett and Brown carries a wide array of proven furniture makers, including the following brands.
- Ashley
- Signature Design by Ashley
- Sierra Sleep by Ashley
- Outdoor by Ashley
- Millennium by Ashley
- Benchcraft by Ashley
- Klaussner
- Liberty
- Emerald Home
- Avalon
- Loloi Rug
- Uttermost
- Oriental Weavers
- USA Premium Leather
- Rustic Imports
- Lane
- Pulaski
- Simmons
- Fairfield
- Coast to Coast
- Tempur-Pedic
- Sealy
- Bassett
- Jackson Catnap
Barnett and Brown stocks inventory for every room, including bedroom, living room, dining room and office. Entertainment rooms, kids’ rooms, outdoor spaces and accent pieces are among the many spaces we help our customers decorate to perfection. Every piece in the showroom is available for immediate delivery in Northwest Alabama and Southern Tennessee. We carry so much inventory and are constantly updating it to bring in new styles, but if you don’t see what you’re looking for in the showroom, we are happy to special order it for you. Let us help you get your home, office and other spaces where you want them!
At Barnett and Brown, we’ve followed the same tenets since we first opened our doors, and we abide by them every day, with every customer.
We believe,
- Special orders are always welcome.
- You will never see any gimmick sales such as buy one get one free or percentage discount sales.
- We want to be your source for home furnishings today as well as tomorrow.
- Customer service is as important as the sale itself.
- Any item on our floor is ready for immediate delivery.
- We have furniture available for all budgets.
- Delivery available anywhere in North Alabama or Southern Tennessee.
- You can shop with confidence at Barnett and Brown because we guarantee the excellent quality, prices, and services that founded our company. It’s that simple.
- We’re constantly updating our inventory, offering the latest looks in home furniture fashions at great prices.
- Our prices are low every day of the week and every month of the year, you’re not misled with phony sales or fake 50% discounts.
- We have created a hassle-free, comfortable environment for customers to shop in.
Follow us on our Facebook page and Instagram feed and stop by the store to check us out on in Florence!
Barnett and Brown is your best choice for selection, customer service and personalized service all in one stop when it comes to home furnishings in The Shoals. Call us at 256-767-1995 or Come see us today!
Barnett and Brown is located at 3020 Florence Blvd in Florence, Alabama.
