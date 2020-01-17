• Riverhill School was founded in 1980 by a group of parents whose objective was to provide their children with the best elementary education available.
• Riverhill students are varied in their backgrounds. Numerous occupations and cultures are represented by the Riverhill Family, and these differences serve as one of the many enriching aspects of Riverhill.
• Throughout its history, Riverhill has never wavered in its commitment to Academic Excellence and the encouragement of a lifelong love for learning. This commitment is evident in all areas of school life—from academics to community service to extracurricular activities.
• An “I-Can-Do-It” attitude and an “I-Can-Make-A-Difference” attitude are prevalent throughout the school community.
• Riverhill has the distinction of having been named an AISA (Alabama Independent School Association) BLUE RIBBON SCHOOL for the 2012-2013, 2013-2014, 2014-2015, 2015-2016, 2017-2018, and 2018-2019 school years.
• Riverhill was awarded the Alabama Attorney General’s Safe School Initiative 2015 Award of Excellence.
• Aristotle said: Educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all. At Riverhill, students receive BOTH kinds of education!
• In addition to “traditional” academic offerings, Riverhill students enjoy Enrichment classes such as Art, Music, Robotics, Computer Labs, Science Labs, and Foreign Language. Older students choose from Electives such as Show Choir, Advanced Art, and International Studies.
• Extracurricular activities at Riverhill include: Math Club, Art Club, Robotics Team, Scholars Bowl Team, Lego Club, Basketball Teams, Volleyball Teams, Cheerleading, Girl Scouts, and after-school Chess, German, and Dance classes.
• Riverhill is the area’s only independent non-parochial school.
• Riverhill participates in numerous community service projects each year including Pennies for Polio, Sydney’s Safe, Salvation Army grocery bags, American Heart Association, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Awareness, and the Florence Help Center.
• Riverhill serves students in Pre K2 through sixth grade.
• Riverhill’s present staff has well over 225 years of experience at Riverhill School.
• Riverhill School is a uniquely wonderful place where students and families thrive in a loving, nurturing, safe environment.
• Enrollment for Grades Pre K2 through Sixth Grade will begin February 3. Call 256-764-8200 for more information.
