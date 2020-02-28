Shoals Christian School in Florence educates babies-4 year olds in the Preschool/Daycare, and pre-k4 students through 12th grade at the main campus. The class sizes allow teachers to know each student, and partner with families to encourage and challenge their strengths and talents.
“My son enjoys his classes and knows he can approach his teachers,” said 9th grade parent Eve Yeates.” He’s gotten involved and is challenged academically and is enjoying school for the first time in a very long time. I personally think SCS is one of the best kept secrets in the Shoals. What is going on inside these four walls is better than what we got at our larger, more expensive private school in Central Florida. We love Shoals Christian!”
SCS is dual-accredited by the Association of Christian School International (ACSI) and AdvancED. The school’s stated mission is “to assist families by providing a Christ-centered, biblically based education emphasizing excellence in character, academics, and service to Christ and others.”
Students can earn more than 30 college credit hours before graduation. These include English 101 and 102, Advanced Biology, Pre-calculus and Calculus, and are taught on the campus by teachers with advanced degrees. SCS students consistently score above the state and national averages on the ACT exam. Their current average ACT score is 23.7, with SCS students being ready for college-level coursework in each subject tested and 100% of SCS students (ACT-tested) being ready for college level English composition.
Approximately 95% of SCS graduates receive scholarship offers, averaging about $42,000 per student, and 99% of SCS graduates attend college after graduation. SCS alums attend colleges, universities, and graduate programs throughout the nation, including state universities and Ivy League schools. Merit Scholars and a Rhodes Scholar are among those graduates.
The nurturing, spiritual environment at SCS builds a strong foundation that empowers students to serve God joyfully, and equipping students to fulfill God's calling on their lives. Students participate and lead in weekly chapels, small groups, and service opportunities. Many clubs and extracurricular activities in sports and fine arts are offered for high school students.
Elementary students enjoy weekly classes in art, music, foreign language, library science, bible and computer/coding, in addition to PE/recess every day. A number of age-appropriate field trips are coordinated each year to enrich classroom learning. Extracurricular activities for our youngest learners include choir, drama, show choir, band and athletics. Piano lessons are also offered on-site.
More than 60 churches are represented within the SCS community. There is a missional approach to student admissions because of the desire to be a ministry to students and families. Students of non-Christian parents are permitted to enroll at SCS provided that all other admissions criteria are met and the family is a mission fit.
SCS is growing, diverse, and reflective of the community as a whole. The school boasts a record-breaking retention rate of 91% and the highest enrollment in a decade. According to Niche.com, SCS ranks as the #6 Best Christian High Schools in Alabama,#14 of Best K-12 Schools in Alabama, and #21 of Best Private High Schools in Alabama. For a personal tour or more information, call the Admissions Office at 256-767-7070, or check out the website at www.shoalschristian.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.