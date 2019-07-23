COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Jax State once again picked
to win Ohio Valley Conference
NASHVILLE – For the sixth straight year and eighth time in the past 10 years, Jacksonville State has been picked the preseason football favorite in the Ohio Valley Conference for 2019, the league announced Monday at its media day gathering.
The Gamecocks, who have won five straight OVC Championships and 39 of their last 40 OVC games, received 14 of a possible 18 first-place votes in a poll of league head coaches and communications directors.
The Gamecocks totaled 126 total points to out-distance Southeast Missouri, which ended the Gamecocks' 36-game OVC win streak a season ago and earned an at-large berth into the FCS playoffs. The Redhawks picked up the other four first-place votes and were tabbed second (115 points).
Eastern Kentucky was picked third (98) and followed by Austin Peay (70), Murray State and Tennessee State (61 each), UT Martin (60), Eastern Illinois (35) and Tennessee Tech (22).
The Gamecocks beat East Tennessee State in the first round of the FCS Playoffs before falling to Maine in the second round. JSU finished the year ranked No. 10 in the STATS Top 25 poll and the team has now been ranked in the Top 10 in 70 of the past 73 polls.
- Staff reports
MLB
White Sox become first team
to extend netting to foul poles
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have become the first team in the major leagues to extend protective netting from foul pole to foul pole, starting Monday night against the Miami Marlins.
The extra netting at Guaranteed Rate Field was in place for Chicago's first home game since the All-Star break. The White Sox announced the safety measure last month, a week after a foul ball at the park sent a woman to the hospital with her head bleeding.
On Sunday in Cleveland, another fan was hurt by a foul. Indians star Francisco Lindor said he was told his line drive put a 3-year-old boy in the hospital.
"It's a great idea," White Sox pitcher Evan Marshall said. "It's a shame it wasn't done sooner and just almost a standard across baseball, I think. Finally the players are speaking out because everybody is tired of seeing people get hit.
"It just sucks the air right out of the game and we see it happen. It's hard to move on to the next pitch or do whatever because somebody's going to the emergency room," he said.
Several fans, including a 2-year-old girl in Houston, have been injured by hard-hit fouls this season. Many players and fans have implored Major League Baseball to require pole-to-pole netting covering foul territory at every ballpark.
The new netting in Chicago will be 30 feet high above the dugouts and reach a maximum height of 45 feet down the lines.
NBA
Tim Duncan returns to
Spurs as assistant coach
Tim Duncan is back with the San Antonio Spurs, this time as an assistant coach.
The Spurs announced the move Monday, along with the promotion of Will Hardy to assistant coach. Hardy has been with the Spurs for nearly a decade and now will take on an elevated role.
Duncan won five championships in a 19-year career with the Spurs. Popovich, in a release distributed by the team, says "it is only fitting, that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan's assistant, that he returns the favor."
The Spurs lost longtime assistants Ettore Messina and Ime Udoka earlier this offseason.
- The Associated Press
