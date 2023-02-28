agate Sports on TV, Radio: Feb. 28, 2023 (copy) Feb 28, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Damian Forrest, left, KJ Johnson and the UNA men are playing at Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday in the ASUN tourament quarterfinals. Today on TVMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL• Marquette at Butler, 5:30 p.m., FS1• Saint Louis at VCU, 6 p.m., CBSSN• NC State at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN• Iowa at Indiana, 6 p.m., ESPN2• Boston College at Wake Forest, 6 p.m., ESPNU• Florida at Georgia, 6 p.m., SECN• Villanova at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m., FS1• San Diego St. at Boise St., 8 p.m., CBSSN• Texas Tech at Kansas, 8 p.m., ESPN• Arkansas at Tennessee, 8 p.m., EPSN2• Texas A&M at Mississippi, 8 p.m., ESPNU• South Carolina at Mississippi St., 8 p.m., SECN• Fresno St. at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m., FS1• Colorado St. at San Jose St., 10 p.m., CBSSNWOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF• The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Second Round, 1:30 p.m., GOLFMLB• Spring Training: Houston vs. NY Mets, noon, ESPN• Spring Training: Cincinnati vs. LA Dodgers, 2 p.m., MLBN• Spring Training: Boston vs. Miami, 5:30 p.m., MLBNNBA• LA Lakers at Memphis, 6:30 p.m., TNT• Minnesota at LA Clippers, 9 p.m., TNTNBA G-LEAGUE• Grand Rapids at Memphis, 7 p.m., NBATVMEN'S SOCCER• The French Cup: Grenoble at Lyon, Quarterfinal, 2 p.m., FS2TENNIS• Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Austin-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS--MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL• North Alabama at Eastern Kentucky, ASUN tournament quarterfinals, 6 p.m., FM-98.3, FM-103.5 