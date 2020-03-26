HALL OF FAME
Colbert County announces
2020 Sports HoF class
Ten former standout athletes will represent the Class of 2020 in the Colbert County Sports Hall of Fame, officials announced this week.
Honorees include Greg Armstead, Shannon Flournoy Beale, Jadie Burney, William Christopher, Andrew Evans, Jennifer Collins Kerr, Jimmy Lockett, Tim Paden, Wes Richardson and Jai Triplett.
The date of the induction banquet will be announced later when restrictions from the COVID-19 virus have been lifted.
--
JUCO BASKETBALL
Former FHS standout
Thompson named all-region
East Central Community College freshman guard Kareem Thompson has been named to the National Junior College Athletic Association All-Region 23 Men’s Basketball Team for his play during the 2019-20 season.
He previously was named first-team All-Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges.
Thompson, who prepped at Florence High School, led the Warriors with a 17.2 points-per-game average in his first collegiate season. He also averaged five rebounds per game and had 58 assists, 35 steals, and seven blocked shots in 23 games played.
— Staff reports
--
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Washington State player
found dead at home
PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State senior defensive back Bryce Beekman has died.
Police Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth said Wednesday the 22-year-old Beekman was found dead at a residence in Pullman, Washington. He declined to provide additional details and said more information would be released later by the Whitman County coroner’s office.
Beekman started all 13 games last season for Washington State after transferring from Arizona Western College. He finished fifth on the team with 60 tackles and one interception. He was expected to be part of an experienced Washington State secondary going into this season.
Teammates took to social media late Tuesday and early Wednesday expressing their sadness and condolences. Washington State's program is barely two years removed from the suicide of quarterback Tyler Hilinski in January 2018.
“Cherish your loved ones. Every second matters,” wrote offensive lineman Liam Ryan.
--
Court filing: Kansas coach
Encouraged NCAA violations
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Athletics Inc. contends in a newly unsealed court filing it has evidence former football coach David Beaty “allowed and encouraged NCAA violations” while at the University of Kansas.
The 66-page memo, which was filed by university attorneys in January and unsealed this past week, also said those alleged violations have “resulted in several hundred thousand" dollars in legal fees for Kansas Athletics.
The filing includes transcripts of interviews with players and members of the football staff the university says suggest that NCAA rule violations occurred under Beaty, the Lawrence Journal-World reports.
Beaty was fired in November 2018. In March 2019, he sued the university claiming he was still owed a $3 million buyout because he was terminated without cause. The university maintains it doesn’t have to pay the buyout because the alleged NCAA rule violations mean that it had cause to fire him.
“Beaty should not be rewarded for managing to avoid getting caught until after Kansas Athletics terminated him without cause," according to the filing.
The NCAA alleged in a notice the university received in September that the football program used a non-coaching staff member in a coaching role from December 2017 through October 2018.
— Associated Press
