NFL
Report: Jaguars want
to trade RB Fournette
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are ready to move on from running back Leonard Fournette.
A person familiar with the decision says the Jaguars are actively looking to trade the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t made its plans public.
The person said Fournette could get moved before or during the NFL draft, which begins Thursday night. ESPN first reported Jacksonville's desire to part with the former LSU star.
Fournette is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is due to make $4.17 million in 2020. He is coming off a career year. He topped 1,600 yards from scrimmage in 15 games last season but scored only three touchdowns.
Coaches have seemingly grown tired of dealing with Fournette, whose ability is often overshadowed by his baggage. In 2017, he was fined repeatedly for being late and skipping mandatory functions. In 2018, he was injured, suspended and on the bench in crunch time.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Va. Tech freshman
transfers to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis has added guard-forward Landers Nolley II as a transfer from Virginia Tech.
The Tigers announced Monday that Nolley had signed a letter of intent soon after the 6-foot-7 player shared on social media that he had chosen Memphis.
Nolley was on the Atlantic Coast Conference all-freshman team this season after averaging a team-high 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds. He started 29 of 32 games and ranked 12th nationally among freshmen in scoring.
BASEBALL
Jeter forgoing salary
while season delayed
MIAMI — Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter told team employees during a conference call Monday he is forgoing his salary during the coronavirus pandemic, a person familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press.
The person said other members of the Marlins' executive team agreed to take pay cuts, while baseball operations personnel will continue to receive their full salaries through at least May 31. The person didn't specify the figures of the pay cuts.
Major League Baseball senior staff has taken pay cuts, and budget slashing has allowed the central office to say it will continue to pay its roughly 1,200 full-time and part-time employees through May. Some teams have taken similar stances with their administrative staff.
GOLF
Longtime commissioner
voted into Hall of Fame
Tim Finchem, who expanded the PGA Tour’s footprint around the world and negotiated TV contracts that more than tripled prize money during his two decades as commissioner, has been elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame.
Finchem was elected through the contributor category and will become the ninth administrator to be inducted, joining predecessor Deane Beman.
— The Associated Press
