JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan will meet with his football staff, including coach Doug Marrone, next week before making any potential changes.
Khan's spokesman, Jim Woodcock, made the announcement Saturday in response to an ESPN reporter's tweet, citing unnamed sources, that said Marrone “has been informed that he will be dismissed following Sunday’s game” against Indianapolis.
“Reports that Doug Marrone will be dismissed after Sunday's game are 100% incorrect,” Woodcock said. “Owner Shad Khan will meet with his football staff, which includes coaching and personnel, midweek next week.”
The Jaguars (5-10) are 22-28 in three seasons under Marrone and have dropped 20 of their last 27 games.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Dan Quinn can't wait for the chance to prove he has learned from mistakes made in 2019.
Support from a patient Atlanta Falcons owner, Arthur Blank, and Quinn's players helped to make that second chance possible.
Blank believes so strongly that the path to consistent winning is found in patience with coaches that he is sticking with Quinn following two losing seasons packed with wild streaks of inconsistency.
Blank announced Friday Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff will return in 2020.
Blank said he was impressed Quinn made bye-week changes, including removing himself from calling defensive plays, that led to a turnaround following a 1-7 start.
Quinn described the 2019 season, his fifth as Atlanta's coach, as “the hardest and most invaluable year for me as a coach ever."
“I've made mistakes, and we get to fix them, and I think that's an important thing," Quinn said. “... Not everybody else always has the chance to do that. I certainly hate the results, but man, I learned a lot, and I'd say more than anything, I can't wait to apply the things that I've learned with this team and moving forward."
Quinn has one more year that brings a mandate for improvement. He said he understands 2020 comes with an “urgency to do really well."
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — D’Mitrik Trice scored 21 points and shot 4 of 8 from 3-point range as Wisconsin trounced Tennessee 68-48 on Saturday to win away from home for the first time this season.
Wisconsin (7-5) entered the day 0-5 away from Madison, a mark that included an 0-2 record in true road games and an 0-3 mark in the Legends Classic at Brooklyn, New York. The Badgers were scoring 80 points per game and shooting 40.1% from 3-point range at home but averaging just 56.8 points and shooting 22.9% on 3-point attempts away from Madison.
Yet the Badgers felt right at home in front of a sellout crowd at Thompson-Boling Arena against a Tennessee team that had won 32 of its last 33 home games.
Wisconsin led by as many as 28 points, shot 11 of 26 on 3-point attempts and never trailed all day. Brevin Pritzl scored 17 points and was also 4 of 8 from 3-point range to form a one-two punch with Trice.
Tennessee (8-4) was playing its first game since fifth-year senior Lamonte’ Turner announced that he wouldn’t play the rest of the season due to thoracic outlet syndrome that required shoulder surgery. Turner entered the day ranked second on the team in scoring (11.8) and tied for ninth among all Division I players in assists (7.1).
— The Associated Press
