PHIL CAMPBELL — Opponents could be confused by Phil Campbell’s pitching strategies. Lauderdale County, during last week’s Class 3A quarterfinal matchup with the Bobcats, was the latest foe left scratching its head.
No, there isn’t a cloning lab hidden away in Phil Campbell. They aren’t fleecing the rules of the pitch count, which allows a max of 120 pitches every five days. Look a bit closer, and the differences are subtle.
Cole and Kyle Pace, the twin seniors for Phil Campbell, both pitch from the right side. But one throws a bit harder. One has better off-speed pitches. The other boasts better command. Kyle — playing third base when he isn’t pitching — has the better bat, they agree.
Who is who for the pitching, however? Let them decide.
“He throws harder than me, but I can just place it a little better,” Cole said. “They see me, and they’re trying to hit my off-speed. And then Kyle comes in, and he throws a lot harder. So he can blow it by 'em.”
Cole proclaims to throw a changeup, slider and curveball. He said Kyle only has a changeup and curveball off his fastball, which forced a chime in.
“I throw a slider, too,” Kyle said.
Really, the only agreement is about the command. And that still took Kyle a second to admit.
“He may be a little more accurate,” Kyle said. “But I think both of our stuff is pretty even. If I’m not better.”
Their competitiveness is the only thing not up for debate. Cole has pitched 15 2/3 innings with 24 strikeouts and six earned runs in his three Game 1 starts this postseason. Kyle, who is usually being preserved for a potential Game 3, only has one start.
He got pushed up to Game 2 against Lauderdale County since he hadn’t thrown any postseason innings yet. He pitched 7 1/3 innings with 10 strikeouts and two unearned runs in the 2-0 extra innings loss.
It wasn’t much different from throwing the same pitcher two games in a row, which wasn’t exactly a bad thing.
“They are similar. That’s one of the things we talked about,” coach Jonathan Raper said. “We had actually been throwing (Eli Taylor) second and holding Kyle. We decided to change it up because Kyle hadn’t thrown any.”
Regardless of the minute details, they’re both effective.
“They got about the same stuff, honestly,” said senior catcher Bryant Anthony, who has plenty of experience catching both pitchers. “They both got their differences. Kyle throws a little bit harder, but all in all they’re both really good. They get the job done for sure.”
When the brothers found out about the strategy going into last week’s series, it upped the ante a little bit. Cole had to show out for Game 1. Kyle had to be better than his brother Game 2. If it goes toward the common cause, why not embrace the competition?
“It definitely helps out because I want to do better than he does and he wants to do better than I do,” Cole said. “It just pushes to us to do even better. … We just feed really well off each other. If one does good, then the other has to do good.”
The Bobcats (29-7) are two wins away from reaching the state championship series. They begin the Class 3A semifinals against top-ranked Gordo on Thursday.
If Phil Campbell elects the same strategy of throwing the twins back-to-back games, they’ll be ready. And any differences will once again be set aside.
“It’s always something, whether it’s ‘I can throw harder than you, I can hit better than you,’” Anthony said. “It could be running, it doesn’t matter. They’re always competing. That’s that brotherly love.”
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.