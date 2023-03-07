BIRMINGHAM — Covenant Christian didn’t just roll out of bed and win the state title. Regardless of how easy the Eagles made it look at times, particularly up until the championship game, it took hours upon hours behind the scenes.
When Oakwood Academy challenged Covenant's defense as the kings of Class 1A tougher than any opponent had, the extra work was finally visible to the public last week. There was late-game pressure and having to navigate foul trouble. The Mustangs rivaled their athleticism and size.
“People just don’t understand the time we put into film, after practice, before practice,” said sophomore and championship game MVP Jalen Chandler. “We’re just a team, a family.”
The state championship ended in a 50-46 final. The Eagles’ three previous games at the Northwest Regional and state semifinal were all decided by at least 21 points. The players celebrated those wins before the buzzer sounded, and the starters got some extra time to rest on the bench.
When a different-looking game presented itself — on the biggest possible stage — it was up to the players for a response.
“They were just ready,” coach Bret Waldrep said. “They’re just such a good group. We have such a good mix of a couple guys with so much talent and a lot of good leadership, too. … They understand the culture and they know what I’m looking for.”
Perhaps there was a little inspiration for this year’s seniors to go back-to-back. They often heard that too much talent left from the 2022 team, and Covenant’s reign was good while it lasted.
“We said it on the court, we said, ‘No one thought we’d be here,’” senior guard Cayden Smith said. “Last year, we got told that was it. That was the team that won state. This year, we came out, we showed them that we can do it too.”
Things weren’t always that way around Covenant. Waldrep, who attended the school and is now the principal, recalled the days where a win of any shape or size would have been monumental.
While his older brother played basketball, he was a middle-schooler filling up the water bottles. At that time, just finding a game was difficult.
“My brother was in the first graduating class this school ever had,” Waldrep said. “I started as the water boy for Covenant when I was in sixth grade. We weren’t even playing in the AHSAA yet. … We had to travel to Kentucky to play in tournaments and just get games.”
The program was at a low point when Waldrep took charge. Any success didn’t seem like a possibility. He also knew the struggles of his playing days and the thought that Covenant basketball might be doomed.
“My three years (playing), we only made the playoffs once,” Waldrep said. “We never won an area championship. When I took the program over, they had gone 0-25 and 3-22 the two previous years. Coach (Bill) Deegan took a chance on me.”
How the times have changed. And for next season, the Eagles are returning talent that people actually know about. More success may be waiting, but that’s not to worry about just yet.
“I just want to feel this feeling again next year,” junior Trey Kellogg said. “But I’m gonna celebrate it for now.”
