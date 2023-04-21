MUSCLE SHOALS — The anticipation could be felt for every pitch. Covenant Christian’s dugout made sure to be silent during every delivery to the plate. The moment was one of the most important and preemptive of the season.
But it wasn’t a chance for a walk-off hit, a perfect game or some other measly milestone. This was much more important. It led to the dugout erupting in celebration. Some players were too shocked to move. Others were hugging each other and giving piggyback rides.
In the final inning of the Eagles’ 10-0, 21-1 sweep of Winterboro in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs, Covenant cleared its bench for some less-experienced players to get at-bats. Three seventh-graders and a freshman saw action as most of the varsity starters looked on.
And the highlight of it all, which caused pandemonium, was junior Trey Kellogg’s single up the middle — his first hit of the year.
“It felt good,” said Kellogg, who has a role as a pinch runner but has gotten plate appearances in lopsided games throughout the season. This is his first year ever playing baseball.
“I just felt the energy from everybody," he added. "It was just fun.”
Way more fun for those watching from the dugout.
“It was a sight to see, that’s for sure,” third baseman John Michael Basinger said. “Especially with Trey trotting to first, that was a sight.”
Added shortstop Andrew Brackin: “Trey’s first hit was crazy. We’ve been waiting for it all year.”
Kellogg couldn’t contain the smile when he reached safely. He still had to look the part, though. That required getting some baserunning equipment from his teammates. Once he put the oven mitt on, he was ready to go.
No, not the tight-fitting baseball mitt that has become popular over the last few years. This was a literal oven mitt.
“My teammates were supposed to grab me the real one,” Kellogg said. “I guess they were too excited.”
Brackin provided the more logical reason for using the colorful kitchen tool instead.
“They said they’d rather spend $1.25 on an oven mitt,” Brackin said, “than spend $60 on a real sliding mitt.”
Henry Glover pitched five no-hit innings with 12 strikeouts in Game 1, followed by Hunter Lopez with 12 more strikeouts over five innings in the second game. Levi Tidwell hit three doubles with two RBIs in Game 1. In Game 2, Basinger and Brackin combined for five RBIs and five runs scored for Covenant (13-8).
The mayhem in the last inning was a snapshot of the Eagles so far this season. Even with a 15- or 20-run lead, the starters were more excited to not be on the field.
“They care about each other and they want everybody to do well,” Covenant coach Brian Smith said. “(The younger players) are out here working hard every day too, they just don’t get the fun of playing in the games all the time.”
In a game that was fairly uneventful otherwise, that was a way to make things a lot more enjoyable for everyone.
“Especially when you get up like that and get everyone involved,” Basinger said. “(The fun) just kinda takes off.”
Covenant hopes that means a similar result in the second round.
“If we keep the same energy, we will,” Brackin said.
