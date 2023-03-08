SEC Mississippi South Carolina Basketball

Ole Miss pounced South Carolina to open the SEC tournament and will face Tennessee in the second round. [JOHN AMIS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 JOHN AMIS

NASHVILLE — Freshman backup Amaree Abram scored 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting, Jaemyn Brakefield scored 16 points and Mississippi beat South Carolina 67-61 on Wednesday night in an opening round game of the SEC Tournament.

