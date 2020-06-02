FLORENCE — Though his mouth and nose were covered with a mask, Wilson football coach Matt Poarch made himself perfectly clear during his team’s first workout of the summer.
“Your knees are not supposed to touch the ground!” Poarch reminded players as they did burpees.
“There was a big drop-off between set one and set two,” Poarch announced moments later. “Are you guys that tired?”
Poarch knows sending workout plans for players to complete on their own — as he has done in recent weeks — is not the same as organizing a structured workout with everyone together.
Poarch recognized some players were in better shape than others.
“I think some of them realized how out of shape they were 15 minutes into these drills,” he said.
Monday morning was the first day of team activities allowed by the AHSAA since the coronavirus pandemic ended the spring semester early, and Wilson was one of several local schools at which teams held workouts.
(Teams at some other schools are waiting. County schools in Colbert County, for example, are waiting to start until next Monday.)
Fifty-one Warriors were spread several feet apart on the practice field for those exercises, as they would be normally, and each player had a mask next to his water bottle he could put on when the group came together for a talk and stood within six feet of each other.
“We were super pleased with the number that we had here,” Poarch said. “I know that there were some parents that wanted to keep their children at home another week or two, and (I) 100% understand that. The guys seemed really eager to get back at it, so that was really good to see.”
Dylan Crouch, a rising senior who will play linebacker, tight end and running back, said he had no hesitation about coming to practice.
“It was great seeing my friends and my coaches. I love seeing my coaches and friends. It was a great time,” Crouch said. “I had a lot of fun doing it, but it’s also a lot of work. If you (can) have fun and work, why not?”
Crouch is cautiously optimistic the season will take place as scheduled.
“Whenever we first got the COVID stuff I was real worried about the season being canceled, and as it’s gone on I’ve gotten more worried about it,” he said. “But I can see it’s kind of dying down now, so I’m real excited. I’m really hoping we get to (play).”
Shoals Christian split its Monday practice into two sessions, one for linemen and one for the other players two hours later.
At the end of the first session, Rushing had the linemen run sprints up a short but steep hill beyond the baseball field. Rushing saw that it was shaded Monday and joked that the players must be living right.
Perhaps not surprisingly, though, a few of the players labored to finish.
“I guarantee some of you ain’t done that while you’ve been off,” Rushing said.
Andrew Storie is a rising junior and said he has done some squats, deadlifts and runs during his break.
“It wasn’t that bad,” he said.
Earlier in the practice, Rushing worked with the linemen on positioning and footwork, teaching them how to recognize a defensive lineman’s strengths and counter those.
He sensed some of the linemen had worked out more than others had.
“From the little bit we did right here to start with, I figure we’ve got a long way to go,” Rushing said. “Like I say, we’re getting them in the water slowly.
“Yeah, they might have done some strength conditioning stuff, but unless you’ve got a peer beside you or you’ve got a coach there that’s actually pushing you, or somebody else, it’s just not the same.”
Seven-on-seven competitions and other activities involving multiple schools are still banned this offseason. Those days are usually a way for players to break up the monotony of summer practice.
“We’re just going to have to find ways to compete in these drills and get our competitive juices flowing that way,” Poarch said.
Poarch said Wilson players will start lifting weights next week but he does not want them overdoing it in the weight room when they’ve had several weeks without organized activity.
He is prioritizing conditioning their bodies to be ready for that weight room work and whatever comes next.
“The guys are eager to get a football out. They’re eager to do some football-type things. And we just can’t,” Poarch said. “I told them until we came up with a magical way where it can be sanitized from my hand to your hand, we can’t throw a football.
“… Maybe some restrictions over the summer might be loosened where we can get a ball out and start throwing it around, but for now we’re doing the best we can under the restrictions.”
Wilson’s players gathered around Poarch as he closed practice. “Mask on! Mask on!” one coach shouted, and then Poarch reminded them not to take it off until they get in the car to go home.
Instead of putting their hands on each other’s shoulders to close practice, they each held an arm in the air.
At the end of Shoals Christian’s practice, Rushing led a prayer and then reminded players they aren’t allowed to linger in the locker room like they could in the past.
Practice is not the same. But it’s still practice.
“It's just a pleasure to see them again,” Rushing said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.