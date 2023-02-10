FLORENCE — The news wasn’t exactly ideal.
How a few days before North Alabama was set to play the first of a home-and-home at Central Arkansas, coach Missy Tiber and company got word the Bears needed to postpone last Thursday’s meeting. Central Arkansas wasn’t able to field the minimum roster requirements.
No matter. It initially appeared Friday would suffice — and then it didn’t. The game was pushed back until further notice. Less than 24 hours later, Sunday’s game was off, too.
So as the days began to go by, the Lions had to do their best to be a little creative, especially with 12 days — if nothing else happened — between their last game and Thursday’s matchup against Queens (North Carolina). That meant a few extra sessions with their practice squad to try to simulate more of a game-like atmosphere.
“We had the guy squad, our G-squad, in every day, trying to be physical and aggressive,” Tiber said after UNA’s 72-58 win over the Royals.
In other words, something a little more challenging than just intrasquad scrimmages, conditioning and film sessions.
“I feel like we built our confidence throughout the week,” guard Alexis Callins said. “We had the boys with us all week, practicing. That definitely helped us. I feel like we’re confident now. That was a good win.”
It was in the sense that the Lions lost their last game (on Jan. 28 at Jacksonville State by 10).
Neither UNA nor Queens were effective at making baskets or taking care of the ball in the first half and Tiber said afterward that her team “had to work a little bit of cobwebs out in the first half.” The Lions turned the ball over 14 times over the first 20 minutes. They were just 7-of-26 from the field. The Royals? Eleven turnovers and 10-for-33.
The second half was a little bit of a story. A little more like the practices against the G-squad Callins and Tiber later talked about.
UNA (9-12, 4-6 ASUN) shot above 47% in both the third and fourth quarters. The Lions forced 15 more turnovers, including 11 in third and limited themselves to just eight. Queens (8-15, 3-9) was held to below 28% shooting over the final 20 minutes and at 28% for the game. The Royals managed just nine points coming out of the halftime break. Some of which was in part to Callins.
The junior scored 14 of her season-high 20 points in the third, a quarter in which she also had three steals. Skyler Gill finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Hina Suzuki 16 points, 10 assists and five rebounds.
Kennedy Fuller was the lone Royal to score in double figures with 16 points.
A tale of two halves it was called. Not a bad comparison for the longer-than-expected layoff.
“Central Arkansas put us in a terrible situation, but I think we feel pretty confident,” Gill said. “We’re starting to become the team we should have been all along. But I just think these next few games are all ours. We can do it.
“If we put our minds to it and keep going out and play like we did in that second half, there’s nothing we can’t do.”
The Lions will get a chance to prove it.
They’ll play eight games over 19 days starting Saturday after the Central Arkansas games were rescheduled for Monday and Feb. 21. That includes three ASUN games each week over the next two weeks.
Not ideal, but it should be interesting.
“You’re used to playing conference games twice a week,” Tiber said. “You play Thursday and Saturday and that’s what you do. As a head coach, I’ve never had anything like this where you aren’t playing for that extended period of time and then right before the conference tournament, you’re going to play four games in a week.
“It’s unfortunate for us, but that’s the cards we’re being dealt and we’re going to have to lace them up and go get it.”
