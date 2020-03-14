Gov. Kay Ivey’s announcement Friday canceling classes in all Alabama public schools for two and a half weeks starting March 18 will put the state’s prep sports scene on hold during that time as well.
With changes happening quickly in response to the threat of the COVID-19 (coronavirus), it’s unclear when prep sports in Alabama will resume, how the break in play will affect postseasons and even if postseason championship events happen at all.
Teams can still compete through next Tuesday as their school districts allow.
“Until Wednesday the 18th, everything is fair game,” Colbert County superintendent Dr. Gale Satchel said Friday evening. “We can host and we can participate in any extracurricular activities.”
The only caveat is those events can’t include 500 people, which should not affect most events between now and then.
But starting March 18, according to the AHSAA, “all athletic events including, but not limited to, contests, practices, weightlifting and conditioning are hereby suspended at this time.”
The AHSAA says at the end of the two-and-a-half week closure period it will “reevaluate health conditions and determine the status of spring sports championship play.”
Satchel spoke Friday with the athletic directors of the county schools – Colbert County, Colbert Heights and Cherokee – about the process of scheduling games under the assumption teams can resume play April 6.
“They are working on that as we’re speaking,” she said. “I would imagine they would definitely focus on those area games.”
Schools in the Lauderdale County school system announced Friday prior to Ivey’s announcement they were limiting their athletic activity to area/region games (presumably due to their impact on postseason qualification).
Lauderdale County baseball coach Corey Looney said he was going to try to start area play Tuesday night before the hiatus, but otherwise he’ll set games against both Lexington and Clements for the week of April 6 to get them in before the scheduled start of the state tournament.
That would mean cancelling non-area games set for early April, but that should not be an issue because every team in the state will be prioritizing area games as soon as the hiatus is over.
“We’re all in the same position, so we’ll all be coming together to make that happen,” Looney said. “We’ve had to do that in the past because of weather, so that won’t be any different.”
LCHS is in a three-team area. Rescheduling area games will be more challenging for teams in four- or five-team areas.
The AHSAA sent out a memo Friday morning, before Ivey's announcement, leaving the decision on whether or not to compete to local school districts. The memo said schools choosing not to have teams play scheduled games would not be forced to forfeit.
There is also typically a minimum number of games teams must play to qualify for the postseason, but the memo left open the possibility that number could be changed.
The AHSAA has not said if the state tournament will be pushed back. Looney said the AHSAA likes to complete its state tournaments while school is in session, “but these are different circumstances.”
Florence athletic director Byron Graham spoke with the TimesDaily before Ivey’s announcement and said the Falcons were not likely to travel to non-area games far from home.
“Basically what we’re doing is making our area and region play … for varsity top priority,” he said.
Phillip Garrett, who coaches the defending Class 4A golf champion Brooks, said Friday he had already canceled a tournament he was scheduled to host at Turtle Point and a tournament appearance at Greystone in Birmingham.
“I knew it was coming,” Garrett said. “When the NCAA canceled the tournament I knew high school golf wasn’t going to go on. My senior Luke Dolan is bummed because he doesn’t know if he will play or when he will play again.”
While baseball, softball and soccer have area and region games, golf does not. Golf teams are generally required to play in seven events to be eligible for the section tournaments, which are scheduled for April 27-28. Sub-state tournaments are May 4-5 and the state tournament is May 11-12 in Mobile.
The AHSAA scheduled a conference call for 10 a.m. Tuesday with the golf committee.
Even before school was cancelled, Looney recognized the uncertainty over the postseason could make it tougher for players to focus.
“It will probably have an effect,” he said.
But he correctly predicted that at some point every school’s schedule was going to change dramatically.
“Everybody’s going to be in the same boat, I’m afraid,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.