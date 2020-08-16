They prefer to see it as a hiccup, a small pause in the tremendous success that Hackleburg has enjoyed.
The Panthers, the last two seasons, haven’t performed as Panthers expect, they admit.
Consecutive losing seasons — particularly after a long run of success — gnaw with special pain.
“We need to change that,” receiver/cornerback Josh Cooper said.
The Panthers point to a road playoff win last year as a potential turnaround moment, a place to mark the beginnings of further success.
“I know we have potential,” said quarterback Daniel Cooper, who doubles as Josh’s younger brother. “I know we can do it. Our team is good.”
The last two years have left them with a hint of desperation.
Hackleburg averaged almost 9 1/2 wins per season from 2008-17, a 10-year stretch that featured 10 playoff appearances and 10 playoff victories.
But 2018 ended at 3-7 with no playoffs, and 2019 was a 5-7 year with the first-round playoff win.
“Around Hackleburg, we’re not used to having losing seasons,” said Rod Hudson, in his 12th season as head football coach after a long run as assistant.
“The past two years left a bad taste in our mouths. We want to get that out. We’re used to having good seasons.”
They want to be the Hackleburg team that wins again, not the Hackleburg team to record a third straight losing season. The Panthers last had such a streak with four straight from 1999-2002.
“We want to play Hackleburg football,” running back Ethan Heggy said. “My first two years, we were winning and now we’re not. I want to change that. I want to go back to playing Hackleburg football.”
Heggy doesn’t need to look far for motivation. He wears a bracelet that reads “Refuse to lose.” He admits he started wearing it a year ago, but it has recently grabbed special attention.
“I looked at it a lot this summer,” Heggy said. “We’re trying to prove to everybody else that Hackleburg this year is going to play Hackleburg football.”
--
Offense
Heggy is a good place to start, particularly with Daniel Cooper moving to quarterback from receiver.
Heggy ran for 1,100 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, averaging 7½ yards per carry. He’s one of six returning starters.
“I have confidence in him,” Josh Cooper said, throwing down a high yardage goal for Heggy to meet. “I think 1,700. At least.”
Daniel Cooper’s position change hurts the Panthers at a strong position, but someone has to throw the ball, right? Last year’s quarterback transferred away.
“It’s tough because he’s a matchup nightmare,” Hudson said. “For a small school, I think we could put four or five receivers out there that other teams couldn’t put four or five out there to cover. All we had to do was find the matchup that favored us.
“We’re still going to be able to put three or four guys out there who can get the job done.”
--
Defense
The biggest question at defense, where Hackleburg has seven returning starters, is the same as offense: the front.
Junior Joe Carter will “probably” be at outside linebacker, while senior Noah McCarley is likely at inside linebacker. Both also play receiver on offense.
“We have to lock down everyone,” Daniel Cooper said. “We have to hit people. It’s going to take some toughness from our linemen and linebackers to get back there.”
--
The rest
• The Panthers said they drew on last year’s playoff win at Valley Head for inspiration through the offseason. Hackleburg’s 34-19 victory was its first postseason win away from home since 2009.
“It really helped our confidence in what we’ll be able to do this year,” Josh Cooper said.
A week later, the Panthers lost at home to Spring Garden, but they said they’ve focused more on the first-round win.
“It helped us a lot and gave us confidence in what we can be and what our potential is,” Daniel Cooper said. “I think we can go third round, at least.”
• Jesse Steele, who would have been one of Hackleburg’s top linemen last year, will finally get to play.
Steele was ineligible after moving in from Indiana. He still practiced all season, though he wasn’t allowed to dress out for games.
“It was tough for him,” Daniel Cooper said. “I could see it. He really wanted to play and help us. We had a decent season without him, but it could have been better.”
• After missing last year with an injury, offensive lineman David Stewart is primed for a big season, the Panthers say.
Stewart suffered a broken leg during preseason practice and could only watch last season.
“He went through summer workouts and summer practices and, first contact of the season, he snaps his leg,” Heggy said. “All he has to do is stay in front of somebody, and we’ll be all right.”
