HANCEVILLE — Lexie Gann sat in the multi-colored seats at Wallace State. Like always, she was there to support her little sister, Ashlee.
On Saturday, she was probably watching a little closer than usual. Ashlee surpassed 2,000 career points in Covenant Christian’s subregional game on Monday. She entered the Eagles’ 47-26 win over Addison in their Class 1A Northwest Regional semifinal game at 2,015 total points.
That number happened to be 28 behind Lexie’s 2,043. Ashlee finished with 27 points, of course. A heads up next time, maybe?
“I didn’t know that I needed 28,” Ashlee said. “If I knew that, I probably would’ve practiced my free throws a little bit more. I’m just excited to be able to do that and have the opportunity to score those points.”
Ashlee stepped up to the free throw line with a little more than a minute remaining. She was at 26 points, and coach PJ Winston elected not to say anything. Lexie, who definitely knew of the situation, made sure to keep her lips sealed.
“I look up to her, so its kinda fun,” Ashlee said of her sister. “I was in seventh grade when I first got to play with her and she scored 2,000. I was like, ‘That’s crazy. I’ll never get to that.’ And now, I’m right there so its kinda surreal.”
The first free throw was short off the front iron, evoking a slight laugh from the watching party. She made the second.
“That’s gonna haunt me,” Ashlee laughed.
Winston had bigger things than a scoring number on his mind, to be fair. If the Eagles play more games, she’ll get there anyways.
“I kept telling her mom we need to keep playing so she won’t even have to worry about that. If we just keep playing, she’ll get past it as quickly as possible,” Winston said. “Just keep advancing.”
Mission accomplished on that front.
Sierra Cook was the second-leading scorer for the Eagles (17-6) with seven points. Gracie Roberts had 18 points and 20 rebounds for Addison (22-11).
Winston, a first-year coach, admitted after winning the area title that he was a bit skeptical of what the team could do at the beginning of the year. Those thoughts have faded far away now.
“Oh man. Confidence,” Winston said. “Getting from, ‘I can’t dribble that. I can’t do that coach,’ to now. … I’ve just seen them all grow tremendously.
Ashlee will have a chance to break the family record early on against Marion County in the region championship on Tuesday. For now, it’s telling Lexie to enjoy it while she still can.
“I gotta make a long conversation,” Ashlee said. “I didn’t have time to say everything I needed to say.”
Why not do it in style?
“Half-court shot,” Ashlee shrugged. “Something.”
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.