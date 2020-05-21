The AHSAA announced Thursday its member schools can open June 1 for athletic activities.
That is a week earlier than the originally planned date for re-opening. The announcement applies to every Alabama school in the TimesDaily's coverage area, as all of them are members of the AHSAA.
There are still a number of guidelines in place designed to protect people from the coronavirus, which triggered a decision to stop in-person classes and athletic activities in March.
Competitions involving multiple schools are still prohibited this summer, and camps are limited to students from that school and its feeder schools.
Among the other guidelines:
• There is no limit to the size of a group present for an activity as long as "physical distancing and all other current safety guidelines are maintained."
• Only players, coaches, trainers, school admins can be present. No spectators are allowed.
• Equipment (weights, balls, gloves, etc.) must be cleaned after each activity, and people are discouraged from sharing equipment such as towels and cups.
• Teams are not allowed to hold mandatory summer practices.
For a full list of guidelines from the AHSAA, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.