The AHSAA shared its suggested guidelines for the upcoming fall high school sports season during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Football, as announced earlier this week, is slated to begin as originally scheduled Aug. 20 and 21. Other fall sports, including volleyball and cross country, are also expected to begin on time.
The AHSAA is largely letting individual schools and school systems make decisions about how to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as sports resume in August, but there are several recommendations.
Among the most notable:
• Gameday personnel and auxiliary participants (including band members, cheerleaders, ticket takers, concession workers and media) should be tested before entering the facility.
• Schools will set rules on how many fans can attend their games. They are encouraged to give fans from the visiting team equal access to attend.
• Schools are encouraged to prioritize making room for band members, cheerleaders and those students' parents at games.
• Football coaches and officials are encouraged to wear masks, and players are encouraged to wear masks when they aren't in the game.
• Only one player per team will be present at the coin toss.
• The players' box on each football sideline will be extended to run from one 10-yard-line to the other 10-yard-line.
• Volleyball teams are encouraged to schedule area matches as early in the season as possible, and cross country teams are encouraged to have qualifying races as early in the season as possible.
• Volleyball teams will not switch benches during the game. The pregame meeting will take place at center court to allow social distancing and will only involve coaches, not the captains.
• Cross country courses should be widened to at least six feet.
• Teams traveling by bus should have players wear masks if social distancing can't be achieved and should used an assigned seating plan to make contact tracing easier if a player gets sick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.