SEC Florida Alabama Baseball

Alabama infielder Jim Jarvis fields a ground ball last week in the SEC tournament against Florida. Following an 8-1 loss to North Carolina State on Friday, the Tide will have to win the rest of their regional games to advance. [BUTCH DILL/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

North Carolina State scored twice in the second inning and twice in the third and cruised past Alabama 8-1 to open NCAA tournament play at the Ruston Regional on Friday afternoon in Louisiana.

