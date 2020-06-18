Alabama and Ohio State will play each other in football in 2027 and 2028, the University of Alabama football announced Thursday afternoon.
The teams will meet in Columbus on Sept. 18, 2027 and in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 9, 2028.
The two traditional powerhouses have been among the strongest college football programs in the country in recent years.
Alabama has won five national championships in the last 11 seasons. Ohio State's 2014 team won a national championship and has won at least 11 games in eight consecutive years.
