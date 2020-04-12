TUSCALOOSA — Alabama men’s basketball entered the offseason on a two-game losing streak.
But since then, head coach Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide staff has been on a recruiting tear — one that seems to have hit its crescendo Friday.
Yale graduate transfer Jordan Bruner became the fifth player to verbally commit to the Tide on Friday — the fourth commitment in the last 15 days — with a video posted to his Instagram account. Bruner chose Alabama over Baylor and Maryland.
“I’m wired to prove people wrong,” Bruner told family friend Tyler DeLuca, who has broken most of the news surrounding Bruner’s recruitment. “A lot of people think Alabama is the worst team out of the three, but I believe in myself, my new teammates and Coach Oats’ vision. We’re going to be one of the best teams in the country.”
Bruner is a 6-foot-9 small forward from South Carolina who averaged 10.9 points and 9.2 rebounds as a first-team All-Ivy League player last season. He seemingly caps a three-week Alabama recruiting roll that has also included commitments from four-star guard Josh Primo of Canada, top-rated junior college guard Keon Ellis of Florida SouthWestern State, and three-star small forward Darius Miles of IMG Academy.
The fifth member of the Tide’s 2020 class is four-star power forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton, who signed in November.
Miles, a 6-7 stretch wing from Washington, D.C., committed Tuesday, while Ellis, a 6-6 combo guard from South Florida, pledged last Sunday. Primo, who played for Team Canada last offseason, committed March 27.
During a conference call with reporters last month, Oats hinted the team would be active on the recruiting circuit this offseason following his 16-15 (8-10 SEC) debut.
“I think (the roster is) going to look significantly different,” Oats said March 24. “We’ve got to do a better job of getting our roster to look a lot more like we want it to look like, with more big guards, more guys that are skilled, with some size on the perimeter that can play. … I’m not happy with where we are. They didn’t bring us in here to go 16-15. We had that discussion with some players after the year.”
Since then, Alabama has seemingly overhauled its roster in the month before the late signing period to climb the national recruiting rankings. The Tide rose to No. 15 nationally prior to Bruner.
The Crimson Tide had just one senior last season: graduate guard James “Beetle” Bolden. But redshirt freshman forward Raymond Hawkins entered the transfer portal March 13 and, two weeks later, three starters — sophomore point guard Kira Lewis Jr. and junior wings Herbert Jones and John Petty Jr. — announced their intentions to enter the NBA draft. They have the option to return depending on the feedback they receive.
And in the case should all three NBA draft hopefuls return — which isn’t likely with Lewis widely projected to be a first-round pick — it would create a roster logjam that would admittedly require some difficult conversations with other players.
