The SEC released its updated schedules Monday.

ALABAMA

Sept. 26: at Missouri

Oct. 3: Texas A&M

Oct. 10: at Ole Miss

Oct. 17: Georgia

Oct. 24: at Tennessee

Oct. 31: Miss. State

Nov. 7: open

Nov. 14: at LSU

Nov. 21: Kentucky

Nov. 28: Auburn

Dec. 5: at Arkansas

AUBURN

Sept. 26: Kentucky

Oct. 3: at Georgia

Oct. 10: Arkansas

Oct. 17: at South Carolina

Oct. 24: at Ole Miss

Oct. 31: LSU

Nov. 7: open

Nov. 14: at Miss. State

Nov. 21: Tennessee

Nov. 28: at Alabama

Dec. 5: Texas A&M

Rest of SEC

ARKANSAS

Sept. 26: Georgia

Oct. 3: at Miss. State

Oct. 10: at Auburn

Oct. 17: Ole Miss

Oct. 24: open

Oct. 31: at Texas A&M

Nov. 7: Tennessee

Nov. 14: at Florida

Nov. 21: LSU

Nov. 28: at Missouri

Dec. 5: Alabama

FLORIDA

Sept. 26: at Ole Miss

Oct. 3: South Carolina

Oct. 10: at Texas A&M

Oct. 17: LSU

Oct. 24: Missouri

Oct. 31: open

Nov. 7: vs. Georgia (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Nov. 14: Arkansas

Nov. 21: at Vanderbilt

Nov. 28: Kentucky

Dec. 5: at Tennessee

GEORGIA

Sept. 26: at Arkansas

Oct. 3: Auburn

Oct. 10: Tennessee

Oct. 17: at Alabama

Oct. 24: at Kentucky

Oct. 31: open

Nov. 7: vs. Florida (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Nov. 14: at Missouri

Nov. 21: Miss. State

Nov. 28: at South Carolina

Dec. 5: Vanderbilt

KENTUCKY

Sept. 26: at Auburn

Oct. 3: Ole Miss

Oct. 10: Miss. State

Oct. 17: at Tennessee

Oct. 24: Georgia

Oct. 31: at Missouri

Nov. 7: open

Nov. 14: Vanderbilt

Nov. 21: at Alabama

Nov. 28: at Florida

Dec. 5: South Carolina

LSU

Sept. 26: Miss. State

Oct. 3: at Vanderbilt

Oct. 10: Missouri

Oct. 17: at Florida

Oct. 24: South Carolina

Oct. 31: at Auburn

Nov. 7: open

Nov. 14: Alabama

Nov. 21: at Arkansas

Nov. 28: at Texas A&M

Dec. 5: Ole Miss

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Sept. 26: at LSU

Oct. 3: Arkansas

Oct. 10: at Kentucky

Oct. 17: Texas A&M

Oct. 24: open

Oct. 31: at Alabama

Nov. 7: Vanderbilt

Nov. 14: Auburn

Nov. 21: at Georgia

Nov. 28: at Ole Miss

Dec. 5: Missouri

MISSOURI

Sept. 26: Alabama

Oct. 3: at Tennessee

Oct. 10: at LSU

Oct. 17: Vanderbilt

Oct. 24: at Florida

Oct. 31: Kentucky

Nov. 7: open

Nov. 14: Georgia

Nov. 21: at South Carolina

Nov. 28: Arkansas

Dec. 5: at Miss. State

OLE MISS

Sept. 26: Florida

Oct. 3: at Kentucky

Oct. 10: Alabama

Oct. 17: at Arkansas

Oct. 24: Auburn

Oct. 31: at Vanderbilt

Nov. 7: open

Nov. 14: South Carolina

Nov. 21: at Texas A&M

Nov. 28: Miss. State

Dec. 5: at LSU

SOUTH CAROLINA

Sept. 26: Tennessee

Oct. 3: at Florida

Oct. 10: at Vanderbilt

Oct. 17: Auburn

Oct. 24: at LSU

Oct. 31: open

Nov. 7: Texas A&M

Nov. 14: at Ole Miss

Nov. 21: Missouri

Nov. 28: Georgia

Dec. 5: at Kentucky

TENNESSEE

Sept. 26: at South Carolina

Oct. 3: Missouri

Oct. 10: at Georgia

Oct. 17: Kentucky

Oct. 24: Alabama

Oct. 31: open

Nov. 7: at Arkansas

Nov. 14: Texas A&M

Nov. 21: at Auburn

Nov. 28: at Vanderbilt

Dec. 5: Florida

TEXAS A&M

Sept. 26: Vanderbilt

Oct. 3: at Alabama

Oct. 10: Florida

Oct. 17: at Miss. State

Oct. 24: open

Oct. 31: Arkansas

Nov. 7: at South Carolina

Nov. 14: at Tennessee

Nov. 21: Ole Miss

Nov. 28: LSU

Dec. 5: at Auburn

VANDERBILT

Sept. 26: at Texas A&M

Oct. 3: LSU

Oct. 10: South Carolina

Oct. 17: at Missouri

Oct. 24: open

Oct. 31: Ole Miss

Nov. 7: at Miss. State

Nov. 14: at Kentucky

Nov. 21: Florida

Nov. 28: Tennessee

Dec. 5: at Georgia

