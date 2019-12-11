TUSCALOOSA — Rather than answer specific questions during a Sunday afternoon conference call, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh resorted to explaining how impressed he was by Alabama this season.
“The Alabama team is a great team. I have the utmost respect for them,” Harbaugh said Sunday. “They've set the bar for college football over the last many years. They're a model of success, (and that’s a) credit to Nick Saban, his coaches.”
Despite what Saban described as a “disappointing” November swoon that included two costly losses to rival LSU and Auburn, Harbaugh raved about the Crimson Tide’s offense and all the many future NFL draft picks it features, as well as a “great defensive unit” and “dynamic” special teams.
Given Harbaugh’s early impressions, let’s take a look at how the Alabama-Michigan matchup in this year’s Citrus Bowl shakes out statistically.
There’s no doubt both are two of the blue blood programs in college football and feature two of the most prominent head coaches in the game in Alabama’s Saban and Harbaugh.
They are among the most talented rosters every year with recruiting classes that routinely rank in the Top-10 almost every season since 2012 — Alabama featured the nation’s No. 1 class seven out of the last eight years while Michigan has five Top-8 classes during that same time frame.
That has helped translate to the field, where the Tide has averaged 13 wins per season over the past five years and the Wolverines have topped 10 wins three of the last four seasons.
Alabama (10-2, 6-2 SEC) ranks second nationally averaging 48.3 points per game, just behind top-ranked Oklahoma, and seventh in the country averaging 513.3 total yards per game. That’s in direct contrast to Michigan’s offense under first-year coordinator Josh Gattis — who was the Tide’s receivers coach last season. Michigan ranks 37th in scoring offense.
“(Alabama has a) high-powered offense, a great defense — I've already started to look at them,” Harbaugh said Sunday. “They really, really lead on offense. Their two offensive tackles look to be guys that could be top 20 picks in the draft. ...This could be the best group of receivers I've seen in maybe ever, … probably three first-round picks in that group.”
Even without injured junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (hip), Alabama’s offense features a litany of future first-round NFL talents, including junior offensive tackles Alex Leatherwood and Jedrick Wills Jr., junior receivers Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III and DeVonta Smith, and sophomore Jaylen Waddle.
That group, along with Tagovailoa, helped produce one of the nation’s best passing attacks, averaging 343.5 yards per game to rank third nationally compared to just 252.3 yards per game from Michigan (9-3, 6-3 Big Ten). The Wolverines are ranked 50th in the country behind former Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson.
That has included many big plays, as the Tide are tied for second with six plays of 70-or-more yards this season.
Meanwhile, the Wolverines’ offense has managed just two plays of 70-plus yards this season, and ranked 39th nationally with 65 plays of 20-or-more yards on the season.
Michigan, however, counters with the nation’s sixth-best total defense allowing an average of 292.8 total yards per game in its fourth season under veteran coordinator Don Brown.
Forced to rely on youth due to injuries, Alabama has struggled at times defensively with six true freshmen starters. The unit ranks 17th in total defense (381.5 yards) but 15th nationally in scoring defense, allowing an average of 18.8 points per game.
The Crimson Tide also has a significant advantage in the turnover department, ranking second in the country with a plus-16 turnover margin compared to just plus-2 for Michigan.
“The team, as you look at it, is a great defensive unit,” Harbaugh said of Alabama. “They have really, really outstanding players. Great freshmen group, too. The freshmen linebackers, the defensive line, experienced secondary. (It’s a) fabulous team, a very, very elite team.”
Given the clear separation offensively, and all the firepower still at the Tide’s disposal, the Wolverines are sure to have their hands full in this year’s Citrus Bowl at noon on New Year’s Day, not that Harbaugh isn’t already aware of this fact.
“Our preparation will have to be at its highest level,” he said. “(It’s) good to know who you're playing, good to get started, preparing for the ballgame. It will be a big-time matchup. We're very much looking forward to it.”
