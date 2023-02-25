TUSCALOOSA — Brandon Miller and No. 2 Alabama eked out another close win in a week that has proved challenging on and off the court.
Miller scored 24 points and Mark Sears made 7 of 8 free throws over the final 1:04 to help No. 2 Alabama secure an 86-83 victory over Arkansas on Saturday, following an overtime win at South Carolina on Wednesday.
Miller delivered his second straight huge game since police alleged in courtroom testimony that Miller brought a gun to former teammate Darius Miles, who is charged with capital murder in a fatal shooting.
The week's details cast a different light on Miller's regular pregame introduction, which is a Tide staffer giving him a patdown. That, coach Nate Oats said, is over.
“I think that’s something that’s been going on all year,” Oats said to open his postgame news conference. “I don’t watch our introductions. I’m not involved with them. I'm drawing up plays at that time. Regardless, it’s not appropriate. It’s been addressed, and I can assure you it definitely will not happen again the remainder of this year.”
Miller received a warmer reception at home than in South Carolina, where he heard chants of “lock him up” and “guilty” a day after testimony about the gun, which was allegedly used by another man in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris on Jan. 15.
Miller hasn’t been accused of or charged with any crime — or missed any playing time. Miller’s attorney said Miller never handled the gun and that it had been left in his back seat. Police also said another Alabama player, guard Jaden Bradley, was at the scene. He started Saturday’s game and did not score.
No players were made available and Oats declined to answer questions on the shooting case.
Miller, who scored 41 against South Carolina on Wednesday, missed his first five 3-point attempts Saturday while the team got off to a 1-for-20 start. He finally hit one with three minutes left.
Oats said Miller may be the most mentally tough player he has ever coached.
He said his star freshman “completely understands that the situation is tragic, and he takes it very seriously," then added: “He's got a special way about getting locked in to where he's currently at, whether it's practice or games or whatever. He's been able to do that this week."
Jahvon Quinerly had 16 points and seven assists for the Tide (25-4, 15-1 SEC).
“We don't win the game if he doesn't play the way he does in the second half,” Oats said. “We don't have a chance.”
Arkansas freshman Nick Smith junior also scored 24 points. A total of 34 representatives from 18 NBA teams were issued credentials for the showdown between Miller and Smith, who are arguably the two top prospects from the college ranks.
Davonte Davis had 21 points for the Razorbacks (19-10, 8-8), whose had a final chance at a tie. Ricky Council IV's potential tying 3 attempt bounced off the rim.
Council finished with 20 points, and the rest of the team combined for 18 points.
