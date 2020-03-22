TUSCALOOSA — In between practicing social distancing by holding multiple daily meetings remotely from home amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Greg Byrne has somehow managed to catch up on “two whole episodes” of the popular Neflix series Ozark.
For a workaholic like Alabama’s athletic director, that’s quite the accomplishment.
“It’s actually been a very busy time for our staff, we’re on conference calls with the university, the SEC, with our (Alabama) coaches, with our staff walking through all the different things we’re trying to deal with right now,” Byrne said during a teleconference Thursday. “Right now there’s a lot of unknowns, and we’re going to continue to work with our conference colleagues and campus leadership and health officials as we move forward in the coming weeks.”
Like his colleagues across the country, Byrne is doing his best to transverse these challenging times after the NCAA and individual conferences — including the Southeastern Conference — canceled the remainder of spring sports through the end of the 2019-20 academic season as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic.
For nearly 30 minutes, Byrne touched on a variety of topics, including the ongoing discussion around the NCAA granting spring sports student-athletes another year of eligibility to replace the one lost by the abrupt cancellations of their seasons, as well as the impact the ongoing health crisis could have on both spring football practice and the 2020 season.
Byrne initially met with all of Alabama’s head coaches March 13, shortly before the SEC postponed spring sports competition through April 15 (which has since been upgraded through the rest of the spring).
“The disappointment — as you can imagine — was significant,” Byrne said. “But they were also focused on the health and well-being of their teams, their student-athletes and our fans, and then realizing that this is a national and global issue. So obviously the importance of sports is minimized during these times.
“But they also were hurt for their kids and coaches want to compete, kids want to compete. And to have that taken away was significant in their lives.”
Byrne said the focus among coaches was from a mental health and academic standpoint.
The SEC’s decision came about an hour before the Crimson Tide football team was scheduled to hold its first spring practice.
That didn’t happen, and it placed in jeopardy any chance for Alabama to have a normal spring practice schedule.
“It still has not officially been canceled, but I think the reality is, … the chances aren’t great, but we haven’t made that final determination at this point,” Byrne said.
Byrne added he and head football coach Nick Saban have had several discussions about alternate ways to hold spring practice while still remaining in compliance with national health recommendations.
“Obviously, you just can’t go out and play games without any practice and development time beforehand,” Byrne said. “We’ve talked about what different scenarios look like so I can have his thoughts, which you all know he is always very well thought-out on different possibilities, different scenarios. “It’s been very helpful. But because of where we are in the process right now, we haven’t gotten any more specific in just looking at potential scenarios.”
Still, there is optimism that with proper action taken, the 2020 college football season could still be held as expected with little to no impact.
In fact, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey expressed optimism for a complete 2020 football season, which kicks off the first week of September.
